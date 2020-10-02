Mixin Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Mixin has a market cap of $68.18 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mixin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Mixin token can now be bought for $130.61 or 0.01246623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mixin Token Profile

XIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and FCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

