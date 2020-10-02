Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MobileIron, Inc. is engaged in providing security and management solutions for mobile applications, content, and devices. The Company provides software tools for device management, activity intelligence, and security. MobileIron offers multi-OS mobile device management software, mobile application management, Wireless Expense Management, Enterprise Mobility, Mobile Device Security and Bring-Your-Own-Device privacy controls, MobileIron Virtual Smartphone Platform. It serves financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology, and telecommunications industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mobileiron from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Mobileiron in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.63.

Shares of NASDAQ MOBL opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $821.70 million, a PE ratio of -21.97 and a beta of 1.44. Mobileiron has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $7.30.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $58.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.91 million. Mobileiron had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 97.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mobileiron will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Simon Biddiscombe sold 105,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $733,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,863 shares in the company, valued at $9,507,010.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian Foster sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $43,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,682.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the first quarter worth about $55,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobileiron during the first quarter worth about $67,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

