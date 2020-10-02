Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on MCRI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Monarch Casino & Resort has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $45.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $818.73 million, a P/E ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1-year low of $12.83 and a 1-year high of $57.57.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $15.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.27 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

