Monetha Price Reaches $0.0065 on Top Exchanges (MTH)

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. During the last week, Monetha has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. Monetha has a total market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $89,888.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monetha token can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00044112 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $536.50 or 0.05119172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009574 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00058243 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00033101 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Monetha is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The official message board for Monetha is medium.com/@monetha . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Monetha can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

