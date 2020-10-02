Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mongodb from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Mongodb from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Mongodb from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Mongodb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Mongodb from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $249.14.

Mongodb stock opened at $235.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.72. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $93.81 and a 52-week high of $258.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mongodb will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 2,201 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $454,506.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,943,515. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $391,945.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,213,466.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,017 shares of company stock valued at $7,968,298 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Mongodb by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mongodb by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 42,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Mongodb in the 2nd quarter valued at $439,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mongodb by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,396,000 after acquiring an additional 32,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

