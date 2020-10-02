Morgan Stanley Boosts Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $270.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Twilio from $215.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.09.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $256.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. Twilio has a 52 week low of $68.06 and a 52 week high of $288.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $242.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.61. The company has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.52 and a beta of 1.60.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.85, for a total value of $767,066.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,958,306 in the last ninety days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 174.3% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

