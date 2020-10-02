Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) Trading 0.9% Higher

Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) traded up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.20 and last traded at $31.89. 39,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motley Fool 100 Index ETF (BATS:TMFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Motley Fool 100 Index ETF accounts for 0.6% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

