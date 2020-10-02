Mr. Cooper Group Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) – Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report issued on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.17.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.39. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $23.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.95.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $1.43. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.20 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 7.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

