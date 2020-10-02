Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

MURGY has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

MURGY opened at $25.31 on Tuesday. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38.

Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch (OTCMKTS:MURGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Muenchener Ruckvrschrg Gslcht AG Mch had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

