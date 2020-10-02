Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $215.38

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch (FRA:MUV2)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $215.38 and traded as high as $220.90. Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch shares last traded at $218.10, with a volume of 244,419 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €237.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €215.62.

Muenchener Rueckvrschrng Gslchft AG Mnch Company Profile (FRA:MUV2)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

