Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mustang Bio Inc (NASDAQ:MBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mustang Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Mustang Bio in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mustang Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBIO. Leap Investments LP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Mustang Bio by 24.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Mustang Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBIO opened at $3.16 on Friday. Mustang Bio has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $178.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Mustang Bio will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Company Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

