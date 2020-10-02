Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and Intuitive Surgical (NYSE:ISRG) Head to Head Review

Myomo (NYSE:MYO) and Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Myomo and Intuitive Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Myomo $3.84 million 4.20 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.23 Intuitive Surgical $4.48 billion 18.26 $1.38 billion $9.95 70.23

Intuitive Surgical has higher revenue and earnings than Myomo. Myomo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuitive Surgical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Myomo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Myomo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Intuitive Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Myomo has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intuitive Surgical has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Myomo and Intuitive Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Intuitive Surgical 3 9 13 0 2.40

Myomo presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 82.23%. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus price target of $684.48, indicating a potential downside of 2.05%. Given Myomo’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Myomo is more favorable than Intuitive Surgical.

Profitability

This table compares Myomo and Intuitive Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05% Intuitive Surgical 26.07% 13.62% 11.69%

Summary

Intuitive Surgical beats Myomo on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures. It also manufactures EndoWrist instruments, such as forceps, scissors, electrocautery tools, scalpels, and other surgical tools, which incorporate wrist joints for natural dexterity for various surgical procedures. In addition, the company offers EndoWrist Stapler, a wristed stapling instrument for resection, transection, and creation of anastomoses; and EndoWrist One Vessel Sealers that are wristed single-use instruments for bipolar coagulation and mechanical transection of vessels up to 7mm in diameter and tissue bundles that fit in the jaws of the instrument. Further, it provides da Vinci Single-Site, a set of non-wristed and wristed instruments and accessories that allow da Vinci Surgical Systems to work through a single incision. Additionally, the company sells various accessories comprising sterile drapes for ensuring sterile field during surgery; and vision products that include replacement 3D stereo endoscopes, camera heads, light guides, and other items that facilitate use of the da Vinci Surgical System. It markets its products directly and through distributors in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

