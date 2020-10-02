N Brown Group (LON:BWNG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.94

N Brown Group plc (LON:BWNG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.94 and traded as high as $50.50. N Brown Group shares last traded at $50.50, with a volume of 1,072,358 shares.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BWNG. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 40 ($0.52) price objective (down previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of N Brown Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 105 ($1.37).

The company has a market cap of $149.99 million and a PE ratio of 5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 52.17 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.97.

N Brown Group plc operates as a digital fashion retailer in the United Kingdom. The company offers customers a range of clothing, footwear, and homeware products under the JD Williams, Simply Be, Jacamo, Fashion World, Figleaves, Marisota, High and Mighty, Ambrose Wilson, Premier Man, Julipa, and House of Bath brands.

