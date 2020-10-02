Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $72.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $73.99.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Natera news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,857 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $34,981.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,063.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 133,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,771,908 over the last 90 days. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 11.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

