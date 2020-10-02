National Bank Financial Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$35.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

Shares of MTY opened at C$33.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$64.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$97.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

