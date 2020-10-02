National Bank Financial Boosts MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Price Target to C$35.00

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.
Shares of MTY opened at C$33.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$14.23 and a 1 year high of C$64.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.10, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.
In related news, Director Eric Lefebvre bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.54 per share, with a total value of C$61,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$247,616.42.
MTY Food Group Company Profile
MTY Food Group Inc operates as a franchisor in the quick service and casual dining food industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.
Featured Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.