Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Down 14.4% in September

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 195,300 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the August 31st total of 228,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,953.0 days.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Nemetschek alerts:

NEMTF stock opened at $72.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.32. Nemetschek has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $72.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.