NetKoin Achieves Market Cap of $110,148.03 (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 2nd. One NetKoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. NetKoin has a market cap of $110,148.03 and $1,051.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NetKoin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NetKoin

NTK is a token. Its genesis date was January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 6,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,640,173,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com

NetKoin Token Trading

NetKoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NetKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

