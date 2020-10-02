Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE NHS opened at $11.21 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.80.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

