Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.
Shares of NYSE NHS opened at $11.21 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $12.80.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile
