Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) Short Interest Down 11.5% in September

Neuren Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:NXPRF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the August 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 377.0 days.

Shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.00 on Friday. Neuren Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $32.01 and a 1-year high of $56.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.62.

Get Neuren Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NXPRF shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neuren Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th.

Nexans SA provides cables and cabling solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

Recommended Story: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuren Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.