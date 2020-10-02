NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of NEXT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NXGPY. Citigroup lowered NEXT/ADR from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered NEXT/ADR from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NEXT/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Societe Generale upgraded NEXT/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NEXT/ADR in a report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPY opened at $38.94 on Tuesday. NEXT/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $20.01 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

