Nicholas Smith Purchases 2,559,375 Shares of Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO) Stock

Maestrano Group PLC (LON:MNO) insider Nicholas Smith acquired 2,559,375 shares of Maestrano Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £51,187.50 ($66,885.54).

Shares of LON:MNO opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 million and a P/E ratio of -6.25. Maestrano Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 14.42 ($0.19). The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.90.

Get Maestrano Group alerts:

About Maestrano Group

Maestrano Group plc provides data integration and analytic services in Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, and Africa. It develops and deploys a patented cloud based platform as a service that addresses the needs of small to medium businesses (SMBs) and large enterprises to access real time, automated management data on an integrated platform.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Maestrano Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maestrano Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.