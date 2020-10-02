Nimiq Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. Nimiq has a total market cap of $16.54 million and $969,164.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,485.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $338.84 or 0.03231487 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $216.40 or 0.02063766 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.58 or 0.00425175 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.99 or 0.00925016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00012155 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.37 or 0.00575736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00048802 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009687 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,420,436,621 coins and its circulating supply is 6,594,436,621 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.