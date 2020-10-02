Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,600 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the August 31st total of 627,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NTDOY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Wedbush lowered Nintendo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nintendo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nintendo in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nintendo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nintendo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after acquiring an additional 65,348 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $604,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY opened at $71.30 on Friday. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Nintendo had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 23.32%. Research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes electronic entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

