Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Short Interest Down 16.0% in September

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (OTCMKTS:NISTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,027,300 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the August 31st total of 2,413,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 881.4 days.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of NISTF opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Company Profile

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

