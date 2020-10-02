NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NL Industries (NYSE:NL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:NL opened at $4.28 on Monday. NL Industries has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $4.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.29. The stock has a market cap of $208.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.58.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. NL Industries had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NL Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 33.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of NL Industries by 116.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NL Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NL Industries Company Profile

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

