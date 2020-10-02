NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of NN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered NN from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of NNBR opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 3.38. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.48 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. Analysts predict that NN will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in NN by 102.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 3,453,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in NN in the second quarter valued at about $2,950,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NN in the second quarter valued at about $1,972,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NN by 80.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NN by 75.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

