Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Noble Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, September 27th.
NBL stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $25.08.
Noble Energy Company Profile
Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.
