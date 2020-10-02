Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Noble Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Sunday, September 27th.

NBL stock opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Noble Energy has a 52 week low of $2.73 and a 52 week high of $25.08.

Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.10 million. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 143.15%. On average, analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company also owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa.

