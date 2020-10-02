Noble Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Noble Financial in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $11.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Noble Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.65% from the stock’s current price.

DLHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DLH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

DLHC opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $91.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.07. DLH has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $11.49.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. DLH had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $51.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in DLH by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 376,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 10,075 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $809,000. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of DLH by 8.9% during the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 117,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new position in shares of DLH during the second quarter worth approximately $5,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

