Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NRYYF opened at $26.80 on Friday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75.

About Norway Royal Salmon AS

Norway Royal Salmon ASA produces, harvests, sells, and markets smolt and salmon products in Norway. The company offers fresh and frozen fish, round fish, fillet, portions, and smoked and marinated products. It also exports its products. Norway Royal Salmon ASA was founded in 1992 and is based in Trondheim, Norway.

