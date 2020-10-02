Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) Short Interest Update

Norway Royal Salmon AS (OTCMKTS:NRYYF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the August 31st total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS NRYYF opened at $26.80 on Friday. Norway Royal Salmon AS has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.75.
About Norway Royal Salmon AS
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norway Royal Salmon AS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.