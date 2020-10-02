Novacoin (NVC) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $489.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001631 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Novacoin has a total market cap of $399,349.02 and approximately $489.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00045820 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,557.11 or 1.00682435 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005590 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001618 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000709 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00152650 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

