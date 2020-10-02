Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NOVN stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Novan has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49.

Get Novan alerts:

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. As a group, analysts predict that Novan will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Novan by 3,149.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,389 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novan in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter valued at $2,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Read More: How to Invest in an Index Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.