Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Oddo Bhf cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. Novartis has a twelve month low of $69.18 and a twelve month high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Novartis will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

