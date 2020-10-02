Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,245.0 days.

NOVKY opened at $136.50 on Friday. Novatek PAO has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $220.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.14.

Novatek PAO Company Profile

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, and petrol.

