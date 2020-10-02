Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Novatek PAO (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,500 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the August 31st total of 105,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,245.0 days.
NOVKY opened at $136.50 on Friday. Novatek PAO has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $220.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.14.
Novatek PAO Company Profile
Read More: What are catch-up contributions?
Receive News & Ratings for Novatek PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novatek PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.