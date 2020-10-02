Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $61.00 to $68.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises traded as high as $56.25 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 12688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.18.

NUS has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, President Ryan S. Napierski sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $1,125,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 93,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $320,602.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 51,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,682,352.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,069 shares of company stock worth $1,795,988 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.94.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $612.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 48.39%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

