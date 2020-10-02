Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on OCSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Oaktree Strategic Income from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Strategic Income from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

OCSI stock opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.23. Oaktree Strategic Income has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. Oaktree Strategic Income had a negative net margin of 44.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is 69.44%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. Gratia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the second quarter valued at about $266,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 4.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 116,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,594 shares during the last quarter. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Strategic Income

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.