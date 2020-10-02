Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.72. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. Oasis Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 293.27%. Analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 408,117 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 24,995 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 286.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

