Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Obic (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OBIIF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Obic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Obic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of OBIIF stock opened at $177.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.07. Obic has a 12-month low of $177.00 and a 12-month high of $182.50.

OBIC Co, Ltd provides system integration services, system support services, office automation services, and package software services. It also sells, leases and develops computers, peripherals, related systems and customized software. OBIC Co, Ltd is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

