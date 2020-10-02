Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its price objective decreased by Bank of America from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.42.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $9.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $47.58.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.08). Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 54.47% and a negative return on equity of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.76%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

