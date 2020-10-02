OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

OFS opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. OFS Capital has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a negative net margin of 43.10% and a positive return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $10.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in OFS Capital by 523.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in OFS Capital by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in OFS Capital by 9.2% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

