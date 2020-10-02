Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OKTA has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Okta from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Okta from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $203.75.

Shares of OKTA opened at $219.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. Okta has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $231.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of -115.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, Director L Michelle Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $2,194,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,401.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 16,887 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $3,306,305.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 326,757 shares of company stock valued at $67,222,332. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 1,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

