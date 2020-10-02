On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Update

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other On Track Innovations news, major shareholder Jerry Lafe Ivy, Jr. bought 779,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $358,754.92. Also, Director Sandra B. Hardardottir acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter. On Track Innovations had a negative net margin of 29.76% and a negative return on equity of 62.20%.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

