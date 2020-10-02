On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) Short Interest Update

On Track Innovations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the August 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
In other On Track Innovations news, major shareholder Jerry Lafe Ivy, Jr. bought 779,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $358,754.92. Also, Director Sandra B. Hardardottir acquired 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.20 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of On Track Innovations stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. On Track Innovations has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
On Track Innovations Company Profile
On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.
