ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.6 days.

OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.50. ONEX has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONEXF shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on ONEX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of ONEX from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ONEX from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ONEX from $85.60 to $91.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.07.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

