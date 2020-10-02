ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 279,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 51.6 days.
OTCMKTS ONEXF opened at $44.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.50. ONEX has a 52 week low of $25.66 and a 52 week high of $68.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.30.
ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter. ONEX had a net margin of 389.88% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The business had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter.
About ONEX
Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.
