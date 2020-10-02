OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives $3.76 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.76.

Several research firms have recently commented on OGI. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.35 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Raymond James cut OrganiGram from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OrganiGram from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.79 price objective on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OGI. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in OrganiGram in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OrganiGram by 14.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 16,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OrganiGram by 51.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 33,742 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in OrganiGram by 22.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 368,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in OrganiGram during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 10.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OGI opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51. OrganiGram has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.49). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 142.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $22.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. OrganiGram’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

