Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) Shares Up 26.8%

Orient Telecoms PLC (LON:ORNT)’s share price shot up 26.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13 ($0.17). 12,748 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.25 ($0.13).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.83.

Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.14) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

