Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orocobre Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,654,800 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the August 31st total of 2,255,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.8 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Orocobre from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st.

OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $1.83 on Friday. Orocobre has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.70.

Orocobre Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium, potash, and boron deposits in Argentina. The company's flagship project is the Salar de Olaroz lithium project located in the Jujuy province of northern Argentina. It also produces minerals, refined products, and boric acid.

