Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OFIX. ValuEngine raised Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Orthofix Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $31.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $31.42. The company has a market cap of $606.71 million, a PE ratio of -26.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Orthofix Medical has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $53.71.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $73.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that Orthofix Medical will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFIX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 108,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 26.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 522,473 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $16,720,000 after acquiring an additional 107,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 24.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.