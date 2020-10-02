P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $214.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $92.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

