P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.
NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $214.41 million, a PE ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.27.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 24.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.
