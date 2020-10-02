PAC Global (PAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,095.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last week, PAC Global has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, Graviex, YoBit and Sistemkoin. PAC Global has a total market capitalization of $6.99 million and $2,095.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00051634 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004256 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 12th, 2013. PAC Global’s total supply is 11,563,527,748 coins. PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net

Buying and Selling PAC Global

PAC Global can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Crex24, P2PB2B, YoBit, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Graviex and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

