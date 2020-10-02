Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

Shares of PMBC opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.54 million, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp (NASDAQ:PMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Pacific Mercantile Bancorp had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million.

In other Pacific Mercantile Bancorp news, Director James F. Deutsch acquired 292,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter worth $198,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 17.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,075,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 76,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael grew its holdings in shares of Pacific Mercantile Bancorp by 39.1% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 106,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pacific Mercantile Bancorp

Pacific Mercantile Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Mercantile Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to small and medium-size businesses, professional firms, and individuals in Southern California, the United States. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, interest-bearing term deposit accounts, savings and money market deposits, and time deposits.

