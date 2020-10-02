Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Shares of PTN stock opened at $0.47 on Tuesday. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,688,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 127,541 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44,021 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 436,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 31,076 shares during the last quarter.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted, receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's principal product is Vyleesi, an on demand subcutaneous injectable product that has completed Phase III clinical studies for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

